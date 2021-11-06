Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.
Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
