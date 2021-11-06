Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

