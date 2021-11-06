MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0399 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $802,052.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00079759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00100489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,435.07 or 0.07281688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,027.53 or 1.00197620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022440 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

