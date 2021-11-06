Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$30.28 and last traded at C$29.86, with a volume of 373327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

