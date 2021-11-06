Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$23.56 and a 52 week high of C$31.75.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.