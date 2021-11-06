MAPS (MAPS) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $443,623.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005648 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,481,952 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

