Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

