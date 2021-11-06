Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

