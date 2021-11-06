MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.31. 291,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,024. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $385.01 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

