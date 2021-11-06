Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 3,258 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $801,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

