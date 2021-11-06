Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $362,000 Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Argan by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGX opened at $45.44 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

