Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

PANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

