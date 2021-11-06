Marshall Wace LLP Sells 94,441 Shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueCity during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlueCity by 514.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BlueCity by 39.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 100.0% in the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 720,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLCT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

