Marshall Wace LLP Takes $406,000 Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $829.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.