Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $146,516,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $5,737,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $645.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

