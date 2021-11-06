Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 104 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

Waters stock opened at $343.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.29 and a 200-day moving average of $358.72. Waters Co. has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.