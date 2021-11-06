Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 82 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,954. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

