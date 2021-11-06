Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 880 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in American Tower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Tower by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 174.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.00. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

