MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MasTec by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

