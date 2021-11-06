Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down to $23.58

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $21.64. Matterport shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 54,749 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.