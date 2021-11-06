MC Mining (LON:MCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.96 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.15 ($0.07). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 60,281 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of £8.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

