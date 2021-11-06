MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MKP stock opened at C$18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$13.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.30.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

