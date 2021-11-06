Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

