Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $309.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $310.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $283,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.84. 171,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,122. Medpace has a 1 year low of $112.54 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

