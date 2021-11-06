MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe raised their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 60.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.