Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 8,258 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Amundi acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,100 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

