Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $236,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,739,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 201.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $272,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.