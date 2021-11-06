Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $129,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

