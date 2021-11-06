Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $96.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.90 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 35.67%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MBIN traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 64,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,250. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

