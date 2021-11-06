Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 508.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.44. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

