MESEFA 1-Day Volume Tops $114.00 (SEFA)

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. MESEFA has a total market cap of $16,815.50 and approximately $114.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESEFA coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MESEFA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,533.47 or 0.99745808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07196368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022443 BTC.

MESEFA Coin Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com . MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MESEFA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESEFA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESEFA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MESEFA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESEFA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.