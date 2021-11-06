MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 492,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

