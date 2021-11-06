MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.19 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

