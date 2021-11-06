MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,898 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 90,968 shares worth $5,092,853. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

