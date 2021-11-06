MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $183.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

