MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

