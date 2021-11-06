Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 41,718 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 119,194.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,718 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,939.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 464,947 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in CBRE Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 343,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 779,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,885 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,468 shares of company stock valued at $62,768,346. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

