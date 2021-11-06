Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 158,266.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $180.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,381 shares of company stock worth $5,569,587 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

