Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.38 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 115,336.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $169.66 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

