Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.91 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 81,620.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $198.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $227.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

