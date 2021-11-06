Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 139,441.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

