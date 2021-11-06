Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 77,832 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 117,927.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.75 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

