Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 118,050.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 237,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.95 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.