MGIC Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 call options.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $440,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.