MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $305,594.34 and $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00132495 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,822,561 coins and its circulating supply is 156,520,633 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

