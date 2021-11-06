Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

Shares of TYME traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 983,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,492. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

