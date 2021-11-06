Michael J. Lafitte Sells 10,468 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $106.68 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.