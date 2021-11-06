Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.34.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

