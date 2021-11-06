Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.34.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.98%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

