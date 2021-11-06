MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday.

MVIS opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at about $5,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroVision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.