MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,327 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average is $147.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

